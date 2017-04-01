Cold Creek Kush Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Cold Creek Kush is a very potent indica dominant hybrid that is extremely enjoyable to the user. A premium phenotype of Cold Creek Kush will produce an earthy flavor and smell like peanut shells. With parents like MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, Cold Creek Kush delivers a potent high that comes on gradually and stay with the user for a while.
Dutchie’s Cold Creek Kush has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain.
A Cold Creek Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Dutchie’s Cold Creek Kush has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain.
A Cold Creek Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!