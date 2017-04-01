About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a very potent indica dominant hybrid that is extremely enjoyable to the user. A premium phenotype of Cold Creek Kush will produce an earthy flavor and smell like peanut shells. With parents like MK Ultra and Chemdawg 91, Cold Creek Kush delivers a potent high that comes on gradually and stay with the user for a while.



Dutchie’s Cold Creek Kush has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain.



A Cold Creek Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.