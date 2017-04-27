Deadhead OG Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Deadhead OG is a very potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. This strain is bred from two notoriously potent strains in Chemdawg 91 and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. A premium phenotype of Deadhead OG will hit hard while not leaving the patient stuck to the couch. Dutchie’s Deadhead OG has been lab tested at over 25% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Deadhead OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Deadhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
423 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
