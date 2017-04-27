About this product

Deadhead OG is a very potent hybrid strain that many patients enjoy for its hard hitting yet uplifting effects. This strain is bred from two notoriously potent strains in Chemdawg 91 and San Fernando Valley OG Kush. A premium phenotype of Deadhead OG will hit hard while not leaving the patient stuck to the couch. Dutchie’s Deadhead OG has been lab tested at over 25% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Deadhead OG Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.