Fire OG Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fire OG gets its name from the orange hairs that cover the buds of this strain during flowering. A premium phenotype of Fire OG will produce a lemon taste and effects that can last up to three hours. Dutchie’s Fire OG has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Fire OG Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
