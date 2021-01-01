About this product

Forest Fire is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find. A premium phenotype of Forest Fire will produce a strong cheese aroma but has a piney flavor. Forest Fire will deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica is a perfect after dinner strain that will lift the user up and then lay the user down for the night.



Dutchie’s Forest Fire has been lab tested at over 25% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain.



A Forest Fire Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.