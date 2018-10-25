Original Glue (GG4) Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Gorilla Glue #4, or GG#4 from GG seeds is an extremely potent hybrid strain that is one of the most popular strains in the U.S. A premium phenotype of GG#4 has an extremely pungent flavor to it and will produce a sedated feeling making one feel “glued” to the couch. Dutchie’s GG#4 has been lab tested at over 26.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A GG#4 Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used very lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
GG4 effects
Reported by real people like you
3,224 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
