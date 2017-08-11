Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Ghost Train Haze is a potent sativa strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. A premium phenotype of Ghost Train Haze will produce a heavy hitting high as well as a citrus flavor. Dutchie’s Ghost Train Haze has been lab tested at over 26% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Ghost Train Haze Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Ghost Train Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
788 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
