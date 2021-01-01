About this product

Gorilla Wreck was developed by CannaVenture seeds when they crossed Gorilla Glue #4 with Cookie Wreck. With Cookie Wreck’s parents being Girl Scout Cookies and Trainwreck, Gorilla Wreck becomes a monster. A premium phenotype of Gorilla Wreck will produce the strong pine taste of Gorilla Glue #4 while delivering the relaxing and potent effects of both Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookie Wreck. This is a special strain. Dutchie’s Gorilla Wreck has been lab tested at over 25% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this strain.



A Gorilla Wreck Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.