Green Crack Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Green Crack is a popular and potent sativa strain. A premium phenotype of Green Crack will produce and earthy yet tangy citrus flavor as well as provide the user with an invigorating high. This is a popular daytime strain for patients treating pain that don’t want to be fatigued. It’s also a popular strain for patients treating depression. Dutchie’s Green Crack has been lab tested at over 24% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain.
A Green Crack Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains five .5 gram cigarettes.
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,680 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
