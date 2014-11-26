About this product

Headband is a popular and potent hybrid. A premium phenotype of Headband will produce a very strong flavor of an OG strain accented by lemons. Headband is known for its long lasting effects, sometimes making the user feel as if they were wearing a headband, hence the name. Dutchie’s Headband has been lab tested at over 23% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Headband strain.



A Headband Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.