Headband Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Headband is a popular and potent hybrid. A premium phenotype of Headband will produce a very strong flavor of an OG strain accented by lemons. Headband is known for its long lasting effects, sometimes making the user feel as if they were wearing a headband, hence the name. Dutchie’s Headband has been lab tested at over 23% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Headband strain.
A Headband Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
A Headband Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
1,817 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
34% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!