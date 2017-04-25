About this product

Night Nurse is a Cannabis Cup award winning strain in Amsterdam. A premium phenotype of Night Nurse will produce a sage and floral flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high, making it the perfect bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Night Nurse has been lab tested at over 24.60% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Night Nurse strain.



A Night Nurse Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.