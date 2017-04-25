Loading…
Logo for the brand Dutchie

Dutchie

Night Nurse Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD

About this product

Night Nurse is a Cannabis Cup award winning strain in Amsterdam. A premium phenotype of Night Nurse will produce a sage and floral flavor and give the user a very heavy head and body high, making it the perfect bedtime strain. Dutchie’s Night Nurse has been lab tested at over 24.60% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Night Nurse strain.

A Night Nurse Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.

Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

Night Nurse effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
