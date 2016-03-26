Northern Lights Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
A descendant of Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights . Its basically a pure indica with varying potency and has an earthy and spice taste to it. A premium phenotype of Northern Lights will produce a dreamy and hazy feeling which makes strain best used before bed. Dutchie’s Northern Lights has been lab tested at over 20.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Northern Lights Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Northern Lights effects
Reported by real people like you
2,359 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!