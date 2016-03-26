About this product

A descendant of Afghani and Thai landrace strains, Northern Lights . Its basically a pure indica with varying potency and has an earthy and spice taste to it. A premium phenotype of Northern Lights will produce a dreamy and hazy feeling which makes strain best used before bed. Dutchie’s Northern Lights has been lab tested at over 20.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



A Northern Lights Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.