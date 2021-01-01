About this product

Oracle is an extremely rare strain that often achieves very high THC levels and has been called “the most expensive strain in the world.” A premium phenotype of the rare Oracle strain will produce a strong pungent taste and an extremely potent effect that can last as long as 3 hours, sometimes longer. Oracle is very sought-after and Dutchie is proud to offer it. Dutchie’s Oracle has been lab tested at over 27% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



An Oracle Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.