Purple Dream Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Purple Dream is a wonderful cross of GDP and Blue Dream. A premium phenotype of Purple Dream will produce a very flavorful berry and floral taste as well as provide the user with an uplifting feeling. Dutchie’s Purple Dream has been lab tested at over 24.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Purple Dream Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Purple Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
