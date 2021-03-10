About this product

Sour Diesel or “Sour D” as it is known has now reached legendary status. A premium phenotype of Sour Diesel will produce an uplifting feeling as well as a strong diesel taste. Dutchie’s Sour Diesel has been lab tested at over 21% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



A Sour D Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.