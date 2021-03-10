Loading…
Logo for the brand Dutchie

Dutchie

Sour Diesel Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD

About this product

Sour Diesel or “Sour D” as it is known has now reached legendary status. A premium phenotype of Sour Diesel will produce an uplifting feeling as well as a strong diesel taste. Dutchie’s Sour Diesel has been lab tested at over 21% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.

A Sour D Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.

Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

Sour Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
5,491 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!