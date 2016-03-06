Sour Willie Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Sour Willie is produced by crossing Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson and the result is the perfect daytime sativa. A premium phenotype of Sour Willie will produce very dense and light colored buds that have a strong diesel taste and potent effect. Consumers will find Sour Willie to be the perfect daytime strain due to its uplifting effects. Dutchie’s Sour Willie has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Sour WIllie Dutchie is extremely potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Sour Willie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Lack of appetite
34% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
