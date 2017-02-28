Strawberry Cough Pre-Rolls 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Strawberry Cough is a perfect name to describe the strain. Its origins are somewhat unknown, but one thing is certain: it is a potent strain with a subtle taste of strawberry that makes the user cough. A premium phenotype of Strawberry Cough will produce a strawberry aroma as well as an uplifting feeling which makes for a good daytime strain. Dutchie’s Strawberry Cough has been lab tested at over 19% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain. A Strawberry Cough Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,890 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
