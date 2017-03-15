About this product

Tangerine Kush is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find or to grow. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Kush will produce a slight orange flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica gives the user more of a head high than body high and has been known to give users a quick lift followed by deep relaxation.



Dutchie’s Tangerine Kush has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain.



A Tangerine Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.