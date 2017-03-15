Tangerine Kush Pre-Roll 3g 6-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Tangerine Kush is a very potent indica that isn’t easy to find or to grow. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Kush will produce a slight orange flavor and deliver a potent high that comes on very quickly. This indica gives the user more of a head high than body high and has been known to give users a quick lift followed by deep relaxation.
Dutchie’s Tangerine Kush has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain.
A Tangerine Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Dutchie’s Tangerine Kush has been lab tested at over 26% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of this rare strain.
A Tangerine Kush Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Tangerine Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
193 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!