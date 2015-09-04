Tangerine Power Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Tangerine Power is a fantastic hybrid from Sin City Seeds made by crossing Agent Orange with Blue Power. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Power will produce an orange citrus taste as well as deliver a very relaxing high to the user. Dutchie’s Tangerine Power has been lab tested at over 21.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.
A Tangerine Power Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
Tangerine Power effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Creative
41% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
