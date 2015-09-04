About this product

Tangerine Power is a fantastic hybrid from Sin City Seeds made by crossing Agent Orange with Blue Power. A premium phenotype of Tangerine Power will produce an orange citrus taste as well as deliver a very relaxing high to the user. Dutchie’s Tangerine Power has been lab tested at over 21.5% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



A Tangerine Power Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.