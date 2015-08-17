White Widow Pre-Rolls 3g 6-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
White Widow is a world famous strain and has graced the top of every coffee shop menu in Amsterdam since the early 1990’s. This is a very potent strain and delivers euphoric effects almost immediately upon consumption. A premium phenotype of White Widow will produce a creamy taste, thick clouds of smoke, and deliver a quick and potent effect. Dutchie’s White Widow has been lab tested at over 23.5% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the White Widow strain.
A White Widow Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.
Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,016 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
