INDICA – Mendocino Purps x Skunk x Afghani



POTENCY – High



TASTE – Grape, berry



Grape Ape is a very popular California indica strain. A premium phenotype of Grape Ape will produce a strong grape and berry aroma and flavor. Grape Ape is said to be a great stress relieving strain. Dutchie’s Grape Ape has been lab tested at over 20% THC content and is sourced from a top specimen of the Grape Ape strain.



A Grape Ape Dutchie is very potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.