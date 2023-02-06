Roadkill Skunk is an 80/20 indica dominant hybrid bred from Skunk #1 and various Afghani strains. A premium phenotype of Roadkill Skunk will produce a spicy sweet skunky taste and very sedative effects making it a great nighttime strain. Dutchie’s Roadkill Skunk has been lab tested at over 22% THC and is sourced from a top specimen of the strain.



A Roadkill Skunk Dutchie is potent and should be used lightly by a beginner.



Inside each pack: All Dutchie’s are machine rolled, precisely weighed, and filled with absolute top shelf bud sourced from the same cultivator, resulting in a premium product. Each pack contains six .5 gram cigarettes.

