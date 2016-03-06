About this strain
Sour Willie is a sativa cross between Sour Diesel and Willie Nelson. These dense buds have a pungent diesel aroma with fruity and spicy undertones, and deliver racing heady effects with a physical buzz, making it a great daytime choice.
Sour Willie effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
9% of people report feeling headache
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
