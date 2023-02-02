Rolled up and ready to smoke, our ROLLING HILLS 5-pack raw pre-rolls that pack .4G of premium cannabis each are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis. These shorter and smaller pre-rolls offer more value than "Dogwalkers," (ours are .4g per joint whereas a traditional dog walker ranges from .25g to .35g).



Our ROLLING HILLS cannabis pre-rolls are inspired by the simple pleasure of strolls, with or without a dog! These premium pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment. Always made with premium flower!



Our ROLLING HILLS pre-rolls are machine rolled and then carefully and lovingly placed into packaging by Dynamic Jack's trained production staff.

