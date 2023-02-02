Rolled up and ready to smoke, our ROLLING HILLS 5-pack raw pre-rolls that pack .4G of premium cannabis each are a convenient and effective way to consume cannabis. These shorter and smaller pre-rolls offer more value than "Dogwalkers," (ours are .4g per joint whereas a traditional dog walker ranges from .25g to .35g).
Our ROLLING HILLS cannabis pre-rolls are inspired by the simple pleasure of strolls, with or without a dog! These premium pre-rolls offer a moment of unconditional enjoyment. Always made with premium flower!
Our ROLLING HILLS pre-rolls are machine rolled and then carefully and lovingly placed into packaging by Dynamic Jack's trained production staff.
Dynamic Jack is a female, veteran, and minority-owned ABQ NM-based cannabis company. We hold manufacturing and cultivation licenses.
Dynamic Jack features an experienced leadership team that combines cannabis-relevant operational, product development, marketing, sales, and distribution expertise and experience. Ali Jubelirer is our visionary and fearless CEO.
Our commitments are to lead with quality and innovation, overservice our partners, and ensure full compliance with our products.