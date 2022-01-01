About this product
The Apollo 2 wall-powered Induction Heater is designed and engineered by DynaTec, specifically for use with DynaVap devices. Enjoy smooth, fast, and consistent airflow in 5-8 seconds with either stainless steel or titanium tips.
(TO OPERATE: lightly press the VapCap into the chamber until a red heating light appears and hold until you hear the heat-up click. A momentary tactile switch is built into the chamber to ensure the heater is only activated when a VapCap is inserted with light pressure. An automatic shutoff feature limits heating to a maximum of 15 seconds at a time. This unit features a durable, full-color printed cover with an authentic DynaVap magnet on the top.)
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
