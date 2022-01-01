About this product
The Apollo 2 Rover is a battery-powered Induction Heater designed and engineered by DynaTec, specifically for use with DynaVap devices. Enjoy smooth, fast, and consistent vapor in as little as 5-8 seconds with either stainless steel or titanium tips.
To operate: lightly press the DynaVap vaporizer into the chamber until a red heating light appears and hold until you hear the heat-up click. A momentary tactile switch is built into the chamber to ensure the heater is only activated when a DynaVap vaporizer is inserted with light pressure. An automatic shutoff feature limits heating to a maximum of 15 seconds at a time. This unit features a durable, printed cover with an authentic DynaVap magnet on the top.
Included with each Apollo 2 Rover heater is an instruction guide and a UL listed 100-220v switching power supply with a USA two prong plug that works outside the USA with an adapter.
*Designed and assembled in the USA with a 12-month warranty by DynaTec.
Power Supply Certifications: CE UL ROHS Listed
Induction Heater Measurements: 3 3/8" x 4.5" x 2"
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
