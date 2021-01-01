DYNAVAP
About this product
The DynaCoil is a precision engineered concentrate adapter, constructed from one continuous piece of medical grade titanium, and is compatible with all VapCap vaporizers.
It is designed for use with many full melt concentrates, as well as thick oils and liquids.
The intricate construction holds concentrates in position while providing ample space for vapor egress.
