About this product
The DynaVap “M” is our most popular battery-free dry herb vaporizer and has no electronic parts that can fail. This portable vaporizer gives you the freedom to use your device practically anywhere with any independent heat source, but for optimum flavor, we recommend a butane torch or Induction Heater.
Designed to be used with dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately), the “M” herbal vaporizer is more efficient than smoking because the “M” heats the material at a lower temperature producing consistent and flavorful vapor all while stretching your stash. This product provides a distinct vaping experience.
Made entirely in the USA from medical grade stainless steel
Notched dosing chamber functions as a built-in grinder
Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A contoured design for easy gripping
Airports for manual airflow control
Tapered mouthpiece fits snugly in 10mm female water piece openings
Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash.
Designed to be used with dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately), the “M” herbal vaporizer is more efficient than smoking because the “M” heats the material at a lower temperature producing consistent and flavorful vapor all while stretching your stash. This product provides a distinct vaping experience.
Made entirely in the USA from medical grade stainless steel
Notched dosing chamber functions as a built-in grinder
Adjust-a-Bowl feature allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A contoured design for easy gripping
Airports for manual airflow control
Tapered mouthpiece fits snugly in 10mm female water piece openings
Comes with a Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).