It's here - a VonG with an interchangeable sleeve



The VonG (i) features:

Titanium sleeve, with a variety of interchangeable sleeves coming soon

The most durable VonG yet

Ability to take apart for easier cleaning

Smooth rotation for easy-to-control airflow

Tip has an Adjust-a-Bowl feature that allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing

A form fitting profile that fits comfortably in the hand

Tapered mouthpiece that fits snugly in either 10 or 14mm female water piece openings

Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash or SlimStash



With zero electronic parts to worry about, you have the freedom to take your vaporizer wherever you go and the independence to use virtually any heat source. That means you can now enjoy consistent and flavorful vapor from your dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately) all while stretching your stash.



*Made entirely in the USA