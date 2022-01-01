About this product
It's here - a VonG with an interchangeable sleeve
The VonG (i) features:
Titanium sleeve, with a variety of interchangeable sleeves coming soon
The most durable VonG yet
Ability to take apart for easier cleaning
Smooth rotation for easy-to-control airflow
Tip has an Adjust-a-Bowl feature that allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A form fitting profile that fits comfortably in the hand
Tapered mouthpiece that fits snugly in either 10 or 14mm female water piece openings
Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash or SlimStash
With zero electronic parts to worry about, you have the freedom to take your vaporizer wherever you go and the independence to use virtually any heat source. That means you can now enjoy consistent and flavorful vapor from your dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately) all while stretching your stash.
*Made entirely in the USA
The VonG (i) features:
Titanium sleeve, with a variety of interchangeable sleeves coming soon
The most durable VonG yet
Ability to take apart for easier cleaning
Smooth rotation for easy-to-control airflow
Tip has an Adjust-a-Bowl feature that allows you to adjust the size of the dosing chamber to your needs and is ideal for microdosing
A form fitting profile that fits comfortably in the hand
Tapered mouthpiece that fits snugly in either 10 or 14mm female water piece openings
Captive Cap and will fit in any standard size DynaStash or SlimStash
With zero electronic parts to worry about, you have the freedom to take your vaporizer wherever you go and the independence to use virtually any heat source. That means you can now enjoy consistent and flavorful vapor from your dry herb or concentrates (DynaCoil adaptor sold separately) all while stretching your stash.
*Made entirely in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DynaVap
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment.
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).
We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world.
At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).