Earth Juice Organics
Earth Juice® Hi-Brix™ MFP (“Molasses for Plants”) F083
Take your plants to the next level with this rare and highly prized sugarcane molasses. Hi-Brix MFP is a natural source of carbohydrates (sugars) and beneficial elements that has been tailored into an easy to use liquid formulation for indoor and outdoor plants in soil and hydroponics. Hi-Brix™ can be used with a variety of fertilizers and is highly recommended for brewing plant teas. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons, 2.5 Gals, 5 Gals, 55 Gals.
N0.00% – P0.00% – K3.00%
