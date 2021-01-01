About this product

A Natural Liquid Calcium, Magnesium and Humic Acid Supplement formulated with ZERO Nitrogen. Recommended for plants with Calcium and Magnesium deficiencies or plants that require increased amounts of Calcium and Magnesium, such as during the production of buds and blooms. OilyCann will also aid in buffering water with higher levels of sodium. Can be used alone or together with liquid and dry fertilizers. Indoor/Outdoor Plants. Hydroponic and Soil. Available sizes: Pints, Quarts, Gallons.