Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Earth Milk

Earth Milk

Hemp-CBD Arnica Salve

Product rating:

About this product

Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve is a pain relieving proprietary blend of all natural, nutritious and essential ingredients.

Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve contains pure herbal oils. It is an exceptionally effective topical salve that eases sore muscles and inflammation. This salve also decreases the intensity and duration of bruising. It offers deep skin penetration and lasts longer than regular creams.

EARTHMILK’s HEMP CBD Arnica Salve can also be used as a pre-treatment for over-exertion. Runners will find this salve very effective to reduce post-run pain. It is also a useful addition to any massage therapists’ toolbox. It is a great short-term solution for everyday skin irritations, and with continued use, can treat the underlying causes of pain and inflammation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!