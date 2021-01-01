About this product

Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve is a pain relieving proprietary blend of all natural, nutritious and essential ingredients.



Our HEMP CBD Arnica Salve contains pure herbal oils. It is an exceptionally effective topical salve that eases sore muscles and inflammation. This salve also decreases the intensity and duration of bruising. It offers deep skin penetration and lasts longer than regular creams.



EARTHMILK’s HEMP CBD Arnica Salve can also be used as a pre-treatment for over-exertion. Runners will find this salve very effective to reduce post-run pain. It is also a useful addition to any massage therapists’ toolbox. It is a great short-term solution for everyday skin irritations, and with continued use, can treat the underlying causes of pain and inflammation.