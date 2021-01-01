About this product

Take Hemp CBD MCT Coconut Oil Drops as a daily supplement to assist the endocannabinoid system in regulating mind and body wellness. Our bodies contain a system called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). Mainly found in our brain and central nervous system, but also located in the peripheral nervous system, organs, and tissues are ECS receptors which consist of neuromodulatory lipids and their receptors.



These receptors, two primary have been identified, CB1 and CB2, and are the main molecular target of the endocannabinoid binding molecules, Anandamide and 2-Arachidonoylglycerol and their respective phytocannabinoids, THC and CBD. The ECS is involved in a variety of physiological processes appetite, immune system function, mood and memory and in mediating the effects of THC. In particular, the CB2 receptors are primarily involved in immune system functions, pain management, and appetite. Specifically adding CBD to your ECS system will assist in the regulation of appetite, immune system functions and pain management.