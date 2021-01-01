About this product

EARTHMILK’s Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer soothes skin irritations caused by sunburn, wind exposure, mosquito and other insect bites). It also diminishes rashes on sensitive skin. Our Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer is great for people of all ages, and especially for seniors who want to keep their skin supple and youthful. It diminishes tiny wrinkles, and improves skin integrity.



Hemp CBD Skin Moisturizer is perfect for treating and preventing the tearing of thin or transparent skin.