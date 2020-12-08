Loading…
Logo for the brand Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew

CBD Gummies

About this product

Strong distinct CBD
Top Shelf CBD Coated for fast activation
Great Flavor

A fun way to consume CBD. Each gummy is made up of 25mg of CBD. Naturally Infused. Relax, Chill, Enjoy!

Directions: Take 1 gummy once or twice daily.

This product can melt during the hot summer months while in transit. Thermal Shipping Protection is strongly advised to add to your cart to prevent that from happening. It's available for $2.

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, Glucose Syrup, Sucrose, Gelatin, Water, Citric Acid, Coloring, Natural Flavoring, and MCT Oil
