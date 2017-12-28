Earth's Dew
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
More Details:
1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived
No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT
Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
Delta-9-THC Content: None detected
Natural Terpenes: Yes
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
