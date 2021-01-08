About this product

Our Premium Delta-8 organic vegan gummies are made with organic ingredients and infused with our top notch delta-8 distillate unlike anything else on the market. These gummies have just the perfect chewy texture, not too hard and not too soft and they taste amazing. Unlike other gummies out there, these stand up to the heat really well and they don’t melt in your pocket!



WHAT ARE Delta-8 GUMMIES? They’re sweet and chewy bites that allow you to enjoy the effects of delta-8 in irresistible, easy-to-manage servings. It comes in 4 flavors: Peach, Lemon, Watermelon, and Mixed Berry.



WARNING: The 25mg Delta-8 gummies are not for first-timer. We recommend to start with having a tiny piece of the gummy and wait 20-30 minutes before eating more. We know they are delicious but don’t get too carry away! YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED! Consume at your own risk. Very potent.



There are 10 gummies in a jar.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Berry Concentrate, Hemp-derived delta-8 THC, Citric Acid, Organic Color (Berry Juice)