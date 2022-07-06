Do you want to try a variety of premium bubble hash? We make it easy for you with our bubble hash sampler containing individually packaged 0.5-gram units of Lillooet Gold, Tundra and Blue City Diesel. All were made using organically grown fresh flowers and contain only 73-90 μ trichomes from the first wash.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
EarthWolf Farms is a brand dedicated to bringing premium concentrates at fair market prices to the Canadian market. We strive to improve the health of people and the planet through the adoption of sustainable and innovative production practices. #sustainability#organicagriculture#regenerative#organicconcentrates#hash#liverosin#oiltinctures#topicals
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.