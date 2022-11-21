Smooth & Earthy Full Spectrum Cannabis Oil for rich entourage effects.



Earthy Now Full-Spectrum PCR (phytocannabinoid rich) High-CBD, Low-THC Cannabis Oil is extracted from our organically-grown Lifter strain and blended with organic coconut-derived MCT Oil with no additives. All Earthy Now products are third party lab tested to ensure the absolute highest quality.



The smooth, earthy taste is rich in true cannabinoid flavor and benefits. The rich full spectrum extract contains other minor cannabinoids including CBDV, CBG, CBC, CBDA, CBGA, THCA and THCV — producing an entourage effect.High-CBD, Low-THC Cannabis Oils



Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: 500mg total cannabinoids

The 500mg dosage is good for beginners and for experienced consumers desiring a lower level supplement.



Full-Spectrum CBD Oil; 1000mg total cannabinoids

The 1000mg dosage is good for beginners who want to step up dosage, and for experienced consumers desiring a medium level supplement.



Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: 2000mg total cannabinoids

The 2000mg dosage is best for experienced consumers.



Full-Spectrum CBG Revive Oil: 3000mg total cannabinoids

Our same rich PCR Oil blended with 1000mg of CBG Extract for uplift.



Full-Spectrum Sleepy CBN Oil: 2300mg total cannabinoids

Our same rich PCR Oil blended with 300mg of CBN Distillate for relaxation.