East Coast Gold
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
East Coast Gold products
38 products
Badder
Mimosa Badder 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 60%
CBD 5.7%
Badder
Super Sour Skunk Badder 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 55.1%
CBD 1%
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by East Coast Gold
THC 97.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Original Glue Diamonds 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
China T Live Resin 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blue Dream Terp Caviar 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 82.17%
CBD 0.63%
Solvent
Guava Tangie Caviar 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Member Berry Rocks & Sauce 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Garlic Breath Terp Caviar 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Super Sour Skunk Rock & Sauce 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 63.2%
CBD 7.8%
Resin
Mandarin Cookies Live Resin 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Resin
Jack Cleaner Live Resin 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 58.7%
CBD 1.7%
Solvent
East Coast Sour Diesel Rocks & Sauce 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 85.48%
CBD 0.7%
Solvent
Super Sour Skunk Diamonds 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Chernobyl Cartridge 0.5g
by East Coast Gold
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blueberry Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by East Coast Gold
THC 86.07%
CBD 8.37%
Resin
Bubblegum Live Resin 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 66.61%
CBD 4.7%
Solvent
THC-A Crystalline Extract 0.25g
by East Coast Gold
THC 99%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Jack Cleaner Cartridge 0.5g
by East Coast Gold
THC 43.14%
CBD 2.27%
Solvent
Pugs Breath Terp Caviar 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 80.12%
CBD 1.83%
Solvent
Hot Cakes Crumble 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 72.57%
CBD 1.32%
Solvent
Knockout Punch Rocks n’ Sauce 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Zkittlez Cartridge 0.5g
by East Coast Gold
THC 74%
CBD 0%
Resin
Mimosa Live Resin 1g
by East Coast Gold
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
