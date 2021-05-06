About this product
Zkittlez Xpress is a 3-way, 80% Indica, hybrid strain bred from Grape Ape, Grapefruit plus a secret hybrid strain. It has great yields both indoors and outdoors, finishes 2 weeks faster than the original at 49 days for flowering, and produces high levels of THC and terpenes.
Furthermore, Zkittlez Xpress can be cultivated both indoors and outdoors and has good resistance to various molds making it a safe bet in more humid climates and grow rooms. This strain is perfect for continental climates that experience high humidity such as New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Indoors flowering takes just 7 weeks- compared to 9-10 weeks for regular Zkittlez- with yields being between 450 - 500 gr/m2 depending on grower skill as well as grow room conditions. Outdoors in northern latitudes harvest will be in late September and yields can be very high in this environment, up to 700g per plant! This faster flowering time is fantastic for the northern states such as Michigan, Washington, and Maine.
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
