WILDBERRY

with electrolytes



With electrolytes added to help you refuel and rehydrate, Wildberry was made for all of our doers out there.



Whether you just got back from the gym, are fresh off the mountain, or just woke up after too much fun the night before, this is that little something you are looking for.

Less than one gram of sugar in each packet. Predominately sweetened with stevia.



MED: 10x 25mg packets – 250mg total