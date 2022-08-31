About this product
ORANGE MANGO
with vitamin c
Enhanced with 1,000mg of vitamin C in each packet, orange mango is here to provide you immunity support when you need it, and a good time when you want it.
Made from real oranges and with zero artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. This is that wholesome pick-me-up vibe that you just need sometimes, and you deserve everyday.
Less than one gram of sugar in each packet. Predominately sweetened with stevia.
MED: 10x 25mg packets – 250mg total
About this brand
ebb.
Functional dissolvables for the sustainability-minded consumer with added health enhancers - diabetic & keto friendly, electrolytes, vitamin c, or antioxidants.
State License(s)
404R-00199
404-00496