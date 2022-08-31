ORANGE MANGO

with vitamin c



Enhanced with 1,000mg of vitamin C in each packet, orange mango is here to provide you immunity support when you need it, and a good time when you want it.

​

Made from real oranges and with zero artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. This is that wholesome pick-me-up vibe that you just need sometimes, and you deserve everyday.



Less than one gram of sugar in each packet. Predominately sweetened with stevia.



MED: 10x 25mg packets – 250mg total