Echo Electuary
About this product
Total Terpenes 4.5%
Total Cannabinoids 81.97%
Shatter
Strain Lineage: Jack Herer x Trainwreck
Cultivator: Sugar Top Buddery
Total Cannabinoids 81.97%
Shatter
Strain Lineage: Jack Herer x Trainwreck
Cultivator: Sugar Top Buddery
Narnia effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
63% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!