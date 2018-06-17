Echo Electuary
About this product
9.8% Total Terpenes
71.3% Total Cannabinoids
50% Live Nectar : 50% Distillate
Stain Lineage: Biker Kush X Stardawg
Cultivar: Benson Arbor
Road Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
81% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
18% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
37% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
