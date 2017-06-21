Echo Electuary
Live Budder
Total Terpenes 13.5%
Total Cannabinoids 73.1%
Strain Lineage: GSC x (The White x Chemdawg 91)
Cultivator: Indigo Gardens
Wookies effects
Reported by real people like you
83 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
