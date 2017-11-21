About this strain
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
Banana Cream OG effects
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
31% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
