About this strain
Bred by The Vault Seed Bank, Koolato is a cross between Face on Fire, GSC, and Gelato #33. Buds come in a rich dark purple color that contrasts beautifully with the stark white trichomes and orange pistils. Buds are bulbous and dense and emanate a smooth citrus aroma. Koolato’s effects are usually relaxed with a clean sense of euphoria, making it great for good company after a long day of work or activity.
Koolato effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
