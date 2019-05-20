Loading…
Logo for the brand Echo Extracts

Echo Extracts

Koolato #4 Crumble 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

Koolato effects

Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!