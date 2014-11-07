About this strain
As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.
Tutti Frutti effects
Reported by real people like you
72 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
