Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Sometimes a candy comes along that makes you wonder just how you’ve been living your life without it. With a perfect blend of sweet and sour, these Sour Gummy Bears are that candy. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch (Potato), gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium lactate, Sodium Lactate, Natural & Artificial flavors, Tartaric Acid, Artificial colors.