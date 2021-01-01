Loading…
Logo for the brand Ed 'n Bill's

Ed 'n Bill's

Sour Gummy Bears (200mg)

About this product

Made with Distillate. 200mg per bag. 20 candies, 10mg each. Potency: 90% Sometimes a candy comes along that makes you wonder just how you’ve been living your life without it. With a perfect blend of sweet and sour, these Sour Gummy Bears are that candy. Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Modified Food Starch (Potato), gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, White Grape Juice Concentrate, Calcium lactate, Sodium Lactate, Natural & Artificial flavors, Tartaric Acid, Artificial colors.
